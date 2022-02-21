HighTower Advisors LLC Has $1 Million Stock Position in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Primerica were worth $1,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Primerica by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,067,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,500,000 after purchasing an additional 109,815 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Primerica by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 628,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Primerica by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 628,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,485,000 after purchasing an additional 82,859 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Primerica by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 328,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,307,000 after purchasing an additional 13,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Primerica by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 310,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,509,000 after acquiring an additional 8,043 shares during the last quarter. 89.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Primerica alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on PRI. Wolfe Research started coverage on Primerica in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $163.00 price target for the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Primerica in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Primerica in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Primerica from $197.00 to $187.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Primerica presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.14.

In other Primerica news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.56, for a total transaction of $221,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.11, for a total value of $521,885.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Primerica stock opened at $135.20 on Monday. Primerica, Inc. has a one year low of $134.47 and a one year high of $179.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $151.54 and its 200 day moving average is $154.40. The firm has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.42.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.22 by ($0.28). Primerica had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The business had revenue of $724.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Primerica, Inc. will post 11.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This is a positive change from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.06%.

Primerica declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 17th that allows the company to repurchase $275.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Primerica

Primerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial products to middle-income households. It operates through the following segments: Term Life Insurance, Investment and Savings Products, and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment includes underwriting profits in the in-force book of term life insurance policies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Primerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.