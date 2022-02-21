HighTower Advisors LLC Increases Stake in FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,060 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in FirstCash were worth $1,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FCFS. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in FirstCash by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 39,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,374,000 after acquiring an additional 10,714 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in FirstCash in the 2nd quarter worth about $391,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in FirstCash by 47.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 3,547 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in FirstCash by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 490,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,455,000 after acquiring an additional 64,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in FirstCash by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 172,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,161,000 after acquiring an additional 17,319 shares during the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FCFS opened at $76.42 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $71.21 and a 200 day moving average of $78.26. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.14 and a beta of 0.89. FirstCash, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.08 and a 1-year high of $97.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.23.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $501.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.94 million. FirstCash had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 7.35%. FirstCash’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FirstCash, Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 21st will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. FirstCash’s payout ratio is currently 39.47%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FCFS shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on FirstCash in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised FirstCash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. TheStreet lowered FirstCash from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on FirstCash from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.00.

FirstCash Holdings, Inc operates retail pawn stores in the United States and Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments, and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

