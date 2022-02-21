HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 405 Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

HighTower Advisors LLC lowered its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,984 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 405 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $1,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CFR. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 40.4% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 36,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,330,000 after buying an additional 10,495 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.8% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,444 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the third quarter valued at approximately $843,000. Institutional investors own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

CFR stock opened at $141.70 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.83. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.35 and a twelve month high of $147.39. The firm has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.30.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.20. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 31.75%. The firm had revenue of $349.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.38%.

In related news, insider Patrick B. Frost sold 6,601 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.33, for a total transaction of $919,717.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on CFR. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.00.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Frost Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services, as well as trust and investment management, mutual funds, investment banking, insurance, brokerage, leasing, asset-based lending, treasury management and item processing services.

