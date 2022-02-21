Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (OTCMKTS:HKMPF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (OTCMKTS:HKMPF) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Peel Hunt raised shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

Get Hikma Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS HKMPF remained flat at $$27.00 on Monday. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $26.95 and a 52-week high of $37.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing branded and non-branded generic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Branded, Injectables, Generics, and Others. The Branded segment sells branded generics and in-licensed patented products in the Middle East and North Africa.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hikma Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hikma Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.