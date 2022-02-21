Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) Price Target Increased to $138.00 by Analysts at Macquarie

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) had its target price upped by Macquarie from $136.00 to $138.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
Several other brokerages have also recently commented on HLT. Raymond James increased their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Bernstein Bank cut Hilton Worldwide from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $161.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday. Argus increased their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $162.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $150.07.
Hilton Worldwide stock opened at $150.41 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $148.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.30. Hilton Worldwide has a 52-week low of $114.51 and a 52-week high of $160.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.73 and a beta of 1.27.
In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.33, for a total transaction of $417,990.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $1,326,690. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 23,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,598,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $303,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 31,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,894,000 after purchasing an additional 9,367 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.
Hilton Worldwide Company Profile
Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties and licenses its brands to franchisees.
