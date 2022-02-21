Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) Price Target Increased to $138.00 by Analysts at Macquarie

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) had its target price upped by Macquarie from $136.00 to $138.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on HLT. Raymond James increased their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Bernstein Bank cut Hilton Worldwide from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $161.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday. Argus increased their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $162.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $150.07.

Hilton Worldwide stock opened at $150.41 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $148.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.30. Hilton Worldwide has a 52-week low of $114.51 and a 52-week high of $160.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.73 and a beta of 1.27.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.05). Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 42.08% and a net margin of 7.08%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 106.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.33, for a total transaction of $417,990.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $1,326,690. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 23,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,598,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $303,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 31,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,894,000 after purchasing an additional 9,367 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties and licenses its brands to franchisees.

