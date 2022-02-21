Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) Price Target Raised to $138.00 at Macquarie

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) had its target price upped by Macquarie from $136.00 to $138.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on HLT. Raymond James increased their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday. Argus increased their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $162.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $139.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $150.07.

Hilton Worldwide stock opened at $150.41 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $148.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.30. Hilton Worldwide has a 52-week low of $114.51 and a 52-week high of $160.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.73 and a beta of 1.27.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.05). Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 42.08% and a net margin of 7.08%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 106.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.33, for a total transaction of $417,990.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $1,326,690. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 93.0% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 154.2% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the third quarter worth about $37,000. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties and licenses its brands to franchisees.

