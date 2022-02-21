Holly Energy Partners (HEP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 22nd. Analysts expect Holly Energy Partners to post earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Holly Energy Partners stock opened at $17.69 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Holly Energy Partners has a one year low of $15.40 and a one year high of $23.69.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 31st. Holly Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.99%.
In other Holly Energy Partners news, Director James H. Lee sold 8,809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $143,146.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 177.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 514,559 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $11,644,000 after acquiring an additional 329,008 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 233,636 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,853,000 after acquiring an additional 47,080 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 99.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 216,307 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,567,000 after acquiring an additional 107,881 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 36,178 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,858 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 2,932 shares in the last quarter.
About Holly Energy Partners
Holly Energy Partners LP engages in the business of operating a system of petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities and refinery processing units. It operates through Pipelines & Terminals and Refinery Processing Unit segments. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Holly Energy Partners (HEP)
- John Deere Stock is Dropping Due to Lousy Timing, Not Lousy Earnings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/14 – 2/18
- Manufactured Housing Stocks to Buy
- Sectors and Stocks that Offer Great Dividends
- Is Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) Ready For All Time Highs?
Receive News & Ratings for Holly Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Holly Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.