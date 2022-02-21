Holly Energy Partners (HEP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 22nd. Analysts expect Holly Energy Partners to post earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Holly Energy Partners stock opened at $17.69 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Holly Energy Partners has a one year low of $15.40 and a one year high of $23.69.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 31st. Holly Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.99%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Holly Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 13th. Barclays lowered Holly Energy Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Holly Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Holly Energy Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.17.

In other Holly Energy Partners news, Director James H. Lee sold 8,809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $143,146.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 177.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 514,559 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $11,644,000 after acquiring an additional 329,008 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 233,636 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,853,000 after acquiring an additional 47,080 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 99.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 216,307 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,567,000 after acquiring an additional 107,881 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 36,178 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,858 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 2,932 shares in the last quarter.

About Holly Energy Partners

Holly Energy Partners LP engages in the business of operating a system of petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities and refinery processing units. It operates through Pipelines & Terminals and Refinery Processing Unit segments. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

