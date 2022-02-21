Home Depot (HD) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.20 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $346.87 on Monday. Home Depot has a 12-month low of $246.59 and a 12-month high of $420.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $378.83 and a 200-day moving average of $363.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The stock has a market cap of $362.22 billion, a PE ratio of 23.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.02.
HD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $418.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Guggenheim raised their price target on Home Depot from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on Home Depot from $395.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Depot has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $420.61.
Home Depot Company Profile
The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.
