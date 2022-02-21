HSBC Boosts Linde (NYSE:LIN) Price Target to $382.00

Linde (NYSE:LIN) had its price target boosted by HSBC from $366.00 to $382.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Societe Generale boosted their target price on Linde from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Linde from $335.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Linde from $405.00 to $365.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Linde in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They set a buy rating and a $390.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Linde currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $359.76.
LIN stock opened at $302.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $155.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.37, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.85. Linde has a twelve month low of $241.88 and a twelve month high of $352.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $324.29 and a 200-day moving average of $318.49.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,453 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 2,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 202,721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $70,228,000 after purchasing an additional 67,363 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter valued at about $283,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,201,000. Institutional investors own 70.90% of the company’s stock.
About Linde
Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.
