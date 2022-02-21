HSBC Boosts Linde (NYSE:LIN) Price Target to $382.00

Linde (NYSE:LIN) had its price target boosted by HSBC from $366.00 to $382.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Societe Generale boosted their target price on Linde from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Linde from $335.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Linde from $405.00 to $365.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Linde in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They set a buy rating and a $390.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Linde currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $359.76.

LIN stock opened at $302.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $155.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.37, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.85. Linde has a twelve month low of $241.88 and a twelve month high of $352.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $324.29 and a 200-day moving average of $318.49.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.84 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 12.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Linde will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,453 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 2,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 202,721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $70,228,000 after purchasing an additional 67,363 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter valued at about $283,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,201,000. Institutional investors own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

