Hsbc Holdings PLC Decreases Position in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU)

Hsbc Holdings PLC decreased its stake in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 665 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Cohu were worth $220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Cohu by 182.6% in the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Cohu by 500.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cohu in the third quarter valued at about $82,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Cohu by 109.7% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 3,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Cohu by 20.4% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,934 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. 87.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Ian P. Lawee sold 1,567 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $51,711.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on COHU shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Cohu from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. StockNews.com cut Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Cohu in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Cohu from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

Shares of Cohu stock opened at $31.91 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.76. Cohu, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.00 and a twelve month high of $50.70.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.18. Cohu had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 18.86%. The business had revenue of $191.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Cohu, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Cohu, Inc engages in the provision of back-end semiconductor equipment and services. It offers test and handling capital equipment, interface products, and related services to the semiconductor and electronics manufacturing industries. It operates through the Semiconductor Test and Inspection; and Printed Circuit Board Test segments.

