Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $217,000 Holdings in Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN)

Hsbc Holdings PLC reduced its holdings in Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 157 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Lindsay were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lindsay by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 183,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,897,000 after acquiring an additional 5,135 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Lindsay by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in Lindsay by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 581,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,332,000 after buying an additional 48,192 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Lindsay by 167.7% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 25,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,911,000 after buying an additional 16,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Lindsay by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 255,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,793,000 after buying an additional 38,023 shares in the last quarter. 85.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lindsay alerts:

LNN stock opened at $131.56 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $138.20 and its 200-day moving average is $151.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.39 and a beta of 0.43. Lindsay Co. has a twelve month low of $118.28 and a twelve month high of $179.26.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $166.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.41 million. Lindsay had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Lindsay Co. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.50%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lindsay from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 25th.

Lindsay Company Profile

Lindsay Corp. provides proprietary water management and road infrastructure products and services. It operates its business through the following segments: Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment includes the manufacture and marketing of center pivot, lateral move, and hose reel irrigation systems, as well as various innovative technology solutions such as GPS positioning and guidance, variable rate irrigation, wireless irrigation management, M2M communication technology, and smartphone applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lindsay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lindsay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.