Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $234,000 Stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC)

Hsbc Holdings PLC decreased its position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) by 62.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 114,444 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Intersect Capital LLC increased its stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 26.2% in the third quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 23,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 4,914 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 42.5% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 23,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 7,129 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 22.8% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 38,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 7,144 shares during the period. 77.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DHC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th.

Shares of DHC stock opened at $3.14 on Monday. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 1 year low of $2.35 and a 1 year high of $5.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.99 and its 200-day moving average is $3.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $750.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.61, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, January 24th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 21st. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -4.60%.

About Diversified Healthcare Trust

Diversified Healthcare Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership of senior living communities, medical office buildings, and wellness centers. It operates through the following segments: Office Portfolio, Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP), and Non-Segment. The Office Portfolio segment consists of medical office properties leased to medical providers and other medical related businesses, as well as life science properties leased to biotech laboratories and other similar tenants.

