Hsbc Holdings PLC Reduces Position in Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU)

Hsbc Holdings PLC decreased its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,187 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Kaiser Aluminum were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Kaiser Aluminum during the third quarter worth $44,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 20.1% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum in the second quarter valued at $222,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 22.5% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum in the third quarter valued at $310,000. 99.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Kaiser Aluminum news, Director Jack A. Hockema sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.36, for a total transaction of $105,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Neal E. West sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.25, for a total value of $40,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,200 shares of company stock worth $221,248. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Kaiser Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Kaiser Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kaiser Aluminum from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.00.

Shares of Kaiser Aluminum stock opened at $103.97 on Monday. Kaiser Aluminum Co. has a twelve month low of $87.91 and a twelve month high of $141.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -115.52 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $97.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.84.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 24th were issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 21st. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. This is a boost from Kaiser Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -342.22%.

Kaiser Aluminum Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum products. The firm caters aerospace, general engineering, automotive, and custom industrial applications. Its products include plate, sheet, coil, hard alloy shapes, soft alloy extrusions, seamless & structural extruded, drawn tube, hard alloy rod, bar, wire and forge stock.

