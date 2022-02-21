Hsbc Holdings PLC Reduces Stock Holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL)

Hsbc Holdings PLC reduced its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,797 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 9,752 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing were worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 55,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,467,952 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $25,544,000 after purchasing an additional 138,460 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 83,096 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 4,217 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in American Axle & Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $403,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 251,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

Get American Axle & Manufacturing alerts:

Shares of NYSE AXL opened at $8.27 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $943.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 275.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.40. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.41 and a 12-month high of $13.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.15.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The auto parts company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. American Axle & Manufacturing had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 25.36%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AXL. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Axle & Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $8.25 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com lowered American Axle & Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. TheStreet lowered American Axle & Manufacturing from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on American Axle & Manufacturing from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.88.

About American Axle & Manufacturing

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture, engineering, design, and validation of driveline systems and related components. It operates through the following segments: Driveline and Metal Forming. The Driveline segment consists of axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, service utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL).

Receive News & Ratings for American Axle & Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Axle & Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.