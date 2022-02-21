Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 1,259 Shares of Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS)

Hsbc Holdings PLC trimmed its holdings in Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,259 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Avanos Medical were worth $229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 58.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 2,386 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Avanos Medical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $871,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 71,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,222,000 after acquiring an additional 19,758 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 69.0% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 45,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after acquiring an additional 18,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AVNS. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Avanos Medical from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet upgraded Avanos Medical from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Avanos Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.75.

NYSE:AVNS opened at $28.87 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.91. Avanos Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.96 and a fifty-two week high of $49.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.25 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company. It focuses on delivering clinically medical device solutions to improve patients’ quality of life. The firm’s portfolio of product offerings focuses on respiratory and digestive health, along with surgical and interventional pain management to improve patient outcomes and reduce the cost of care.

