Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 2,851 Shares of ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC)

Hsbc Holdings PLC trimmed its position in shares of ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,851 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in ScanSource were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCSC. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ScanSource by 61.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 193,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,449,000 after acquiring an additional 73,700 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in ScanSource by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,126,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,985,000 after acquiring an additional 58,397 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ScanSource by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 533,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,553,000 after acquiring an additional 37,092 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in ScanSource by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 524,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,757,000 after acquiring an additional 35,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in ScanSource by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 320,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,008,000 after acquiring an additional 35,054 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.16% of the company’s stock.

Get ScanSource alerts:

In related news, CEO Michael L. Baur sold 1,000 shares of ScanSource stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total transaction of $36,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCSC opened at $30.63 on Monday. ScanSource, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.89 and a 52 week high of $40.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $784.25 million, a P/E ratio of 17.71 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.18. ScanSource had a net margin of 1.37% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The business had revenue of $864.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $848.55 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that ScanSource, Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

SCSC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of ScanSource from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ScanSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

ScanSource Profile

ScanSource, Inc engages in the development and provision of technology products and services. It operates through the Worldwide Barcode, Networking and Security, and Worldwide Communications and Services segments. The Worldwide Barcode, Networking and Security segment offers enterprise mobile computing, cyber security, automatic identification and data capture, point-of-sale, electronic physical security, and three-dimensional printing technologies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC).

Receive News & Ratings for ScanSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ScanSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.