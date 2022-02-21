Hugo Boss AG (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) Receives $38.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Hugo Boss AG (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.00.

BOSSY has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Hugo Boss from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Oddo Bhf upgraded Hugo Boss from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €63.00 ($71.23) price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hugo Boss from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th.

Shares of BOSSY remained flat at $$13.04 during trading hours on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 191 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,892. Hugo Boss has a twelve month low of $7.01 and a twelve month high of $13.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.14 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.12.

HUGO BOSS AG engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of clothing and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Americas, Asia/Pacific, and Licenses. The firm offers children’s fashion, modern apparel, elegant eveningwear, home textiles, writing instruments, sportswear, shoes, leather accessories, fragrances, watches, and eyewear through the following brands BOSS, BOSS Orange, BOSS Green and HUGO.

