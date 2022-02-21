Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Shares Sold by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP cut its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,218,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,137 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 2.18% of Hyatt Hotels worth $171,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in H. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 0.8% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 15,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 2.0% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 1.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 22,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 74.8% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider David Udell sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Alejandro Reynal acquired 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $83.25 per share, with a total value of $1,998,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on H shares. Macquarie upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $80.50 to $91.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.50.

Shares of NYSE H opened at $101.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.33 and a beta of 1.50. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 52 week low of $67.70 and a 52 week high of $108.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $92.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($2.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($2.66). The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a negative net margin of 7.33% and a negative return on equity of 17.42%. Hyatt Hotels’s revenue for the quarter was up 153.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.77) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Hyatt Hotels Corp. engages in the development and management of resort and hotel chains. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Leased Hotels; Americas Management and Franchising; ASPAC Management and Franchising; and EAME/SW Asia management and Franchising. The Owned and Leased Hotels segment offers hospitality services and hotels.

