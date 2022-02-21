Hyper Finance Price Hits $0.0013 on Major Exchanges (HYFI)

Hyper Finance (CURRENCY:HYFI) traded 255.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 21st. Hyper Finance has a total market capitalization of $40,232.43 and $2,704.00 worth of Hyper Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hyper Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Hyper Finance has traded up 250.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002557 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002013 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.44 or 0.00044550 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,735.56 or 0.06987634 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,965.57 or 0.99532372 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.08 or 0.00048733 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003268 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.03 or 0.00051152 BTC.

Hyper Finance Coin Profile

Hyper Finance’s total supply is 200,371,432 coins and its circulating supply is 31,658,686 coins. Hyper Finance’s official Twitter account is @hyper_finance

Buying and Selling Hyper Finance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyper Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hyper Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hyper Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

