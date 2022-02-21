IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Given New $145.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $168.00 to $145.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

IAC has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IAC/InterActiveCorp from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $161.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays decreased their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $190.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp cut their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $189.00 to $185.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $169.92.

Get IAC/InterActiveCorp alerts:

Shares of IAC stock opened at $109.55 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.77. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 1-year low of $108.42 and a 1-year high of $179.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 5.23 and a quick ratio of 5.23. The company has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 1.12.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IAC. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 411.9% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 94.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Company Profile

IAC is a media and Internet company comprised of some of the world’s most recognized brands and products, such as HomeAdvisor, Vimeo, About.com, Dictionary.com, The Daily Beast, Investopedia, and Match Group’s online dating portfolio, which includes Match, OkCupid and Tinder. Ranked by Fortune magazine’s annual standing of the world’s most admired companies in the Internet Services & Retailing sector for many years, IAC’s family of websites is one of the largest in the world, with over two billion monthly visits reaching users in more than 190 countries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.