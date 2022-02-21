Ï„Bitcoin (Î¤BTC) Price Reaches $5,003.27 on Exchanges

Ï„Bitcoin (CURRENCY:Î¤BTC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 21st. Ï„Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $1.55 million and $99.00 worth of Ï„Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ï„Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $5,003.27 or 0.13315065 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Ï„Bitcoin has traded 11.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002663 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002046 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.62 or 0.00044235 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,618.28 or 0.06967950 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37,769.36 or 1.00514473 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.32 or 0.00048757 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003328 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.23 or 0.00051164 BTC.

Ï„Bitcoin’s total supply is 2,100 coins and its circulating supply is 310 coins. Ï„Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @btcst2020

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ï„Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ï„Bitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ï„Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

