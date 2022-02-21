IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.85-5.05 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.04. IDACORP also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.850-$5.050 EPS.

Shares of NYSE IDA traded down $1.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $102.81. The stock had a trading volume of 288,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,687. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.98. IDACORP has a 1 year low of $85.30 and a 1 year high of $114.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $109.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.83. The firm has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.52.

Get IDACORP alerts:

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The energy company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.02). IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 17.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that IDACORP will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 2nd. IDACORP’s payout ratio is 60.73%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IDA. Bank of America raised shares of IDACORP from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of IDACORP from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,260 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,716,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in IDACORP by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 36,191 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,101,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in IDACORP in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in IDACORP by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,034 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in IDACORP by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,781 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.32% of the company’s stock.

IDACORP Company Profile

IDACORP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, sale, and purchase of electric energy. The firm owns and operates hydroelectric plants on the Snake River and its tributaries. It operates through the following segments: Utilities Operations and Other. The Utilities Operations segment focuses on the production of electricity.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IDACORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDACORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.