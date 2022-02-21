Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1.50.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Idera Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Idera Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Idera Pharmaceuticals by 270.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 60,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 44,100 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Idera Pharmaceuticals by 130.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 86,662 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 49,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Idera Pharmaceuticals by 437.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 109,744 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 89,334 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.75% of the company’s stock.
About Idera Pharmaceuticals
Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the clinical development, and commercialization of drug candidates for both oncology and rare disease indications. The company was founded by Paul C. Zamecnik, Sudhir A. Agrawal, and James B. Wyngaarden on May 25, 1989 and is headquartered in Exton, PA.
