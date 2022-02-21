Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.900-$9.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $9.100. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.54 billion-$15.97 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.44 billion.

Shares of NYSE:ITW traded down $1.35 during trading on Monday, hitting $215.81. 933,110 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,104,626. Illinois Tool Works has a 52 week low of $199.31 and a 52 week high of $249.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The company has a market cap of $67.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $236.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $230.79.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.05. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 74.43% and a net margin of 18.64%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.34%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Illinois Tool Works from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $239.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $219.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $261.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays lowered their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $212.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $239.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $236.08.

In related news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 148,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.44, for a total value of $34,435,726.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 8,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.16, for a total value of $2,122,208.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at $189,000. Tobam boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at $242,000. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at $304,000. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.91% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

