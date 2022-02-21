Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.900-$9.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $9.100. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.54 billion-$15.97 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.44 billion.
Shares of NYSE:ITW traded down $1.35 during trading on Monday, hitting $215.81. 933,110 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,104,626. Illinois Tool Works has a 52 week low of $199.31 and a 52 week high of $249.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The company has a market cap of $67.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $236.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $230.79.
Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.05. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 74.43% and a net margin of 18.64%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Illinois Tool Works from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $239.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $219.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $261.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays lowered their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $212.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $239.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $236.08.
In related news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 148,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.44, for a total value of $34,435,726.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 8,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.16, for a total value of $2,122,208.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at $189,000. Tobam boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at $242,000. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at $304,000. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.91% of the company’s stock.
Illinois Tool Works Company Profile
Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.
