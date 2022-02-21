Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) Shares Sold by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lessened its stake in shares of Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) by 14.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,026 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned 0.20% of Independent Bank worth $921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IBCP. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 53.5% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 7,243 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Independent Bank by 9.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 611,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,286,000 after acquiring an additional 53,641 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Independent Bank by 9.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 140,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,051,000 after acquiring an additional 11,683 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Independent Bank by 13.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 887,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,276,000 after acquiring an additional 108,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Independent Bank by 7.9% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 13,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IBCP opened at $24.36 on Monday. Independent Bank Co. has a 1 year low of $19.60 and a 1 year high of $26.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $518.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.25.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.06). Independent Bank had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 15.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Independent Bank Co. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from Independent Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is currently 30.66%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial banking, mortgage lending, investments, and title services. The company was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Ionia, MI.

