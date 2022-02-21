Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Holdings Cut by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) by 51.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 64,020 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $3,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IR. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ingersoll Rand by 11.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,188,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $361,397,000 after buying an additional 746,032 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 17.6% during the third quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,070,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $154,762,000 after acquiring an additional 458,900 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,547,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,547,000 after acquiring an additional 16,944 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 18,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 4.0% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 661,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,290,000 after purchasing an additional 25,691 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Ingersoll Rand news, VP Michael J. Scheske sold 6,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total transaction of $418,180.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ingersoll Rand stock opened at $53.07 on Monday. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.05 and a 12-month high of $62.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.63 billion, a PE ratio of 53.07 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.77 and its 200-day moving average is $55.65.

IR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

