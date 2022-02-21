Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) Stake Trimmed by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 439 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $2,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Ingredion by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 61,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,447,000 after purchasing an additional 10,492 shares in the last quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Ingredion during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,835,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Ingredion during the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Ingredion by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,236,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,055,000 after acquiring an additional 333,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dana Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Ingredion by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152 shares in the last quarter. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INGR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Ingredion in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised Ingredion from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $93.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.80.

INGR opened at $88.77 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $94.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.24. Ingredion Incorporated has a twelve month low of $83.74 and a twelve month high of $101.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.22 and a beta of 0.81.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.20). Ingredion had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 1.70%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ingredion Incorporated will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 152.94%.

In other Ingredion news, SVP David Eric Seip purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $85.90 per share, for a total transaction of $429,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ingredion Company Profile

Ingredion, Inc manufactures and sells sweetener, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from the wet milling and processing of corn and other starch based materials. Its activities include turning corn, tapioca, potatoes and other vegetables and fruits into value added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, paper and corrugating, brewing, and other industries.

