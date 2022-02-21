Injective Protocol Price Hits $8.30 (INJ)

Injective Protocol (CURRENCY:INJ) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. Injective Protocol has a total market cap of $362.49 million and approximately $17.36 million worth of Injective Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Injective Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $8.30 or 0.00017893 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Injective Protocol has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002559 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00004028 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001063 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002562 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.12 or 0.00038725 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.60 or 0.00106516 BTC.

Injective Protocol Profile

Injective Protocol is a coin. Its genesis date was October 17th, 2020. Injective Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 43,653,971 coins. The Reddit community for Injective Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/injective and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Injective Protocol is injectiveprotocol.com . Injective Protocol’s official Twitter account is @InjectiveLabs

According to CryptoCompare, “The Injective Protocol project aims to make currency exchanges completely decentralized, public operated networks. What this means is the exchange is solely operated by people who hold INJ tokens. There is no centralized governing body that enforces control over the development of the project. The Injective Protocol project officially launched via a public offering in 2020, and it was backed by names in the industry like Binance, Pantera and Hashed. The Injective Chain is the blockchain foundation of the project. It hosts a completely decentralized order book and employs elements from the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM). The platform also incorporates a bi-directional token bridge, linking it to the Ethereum ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Injective Protocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Injective Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Injective Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Injective Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

