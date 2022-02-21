Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.80.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on INGN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Inogen from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Inogen from $70.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Inogen from $72.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised Inogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th.
Shares of NASDAQ:INGN traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.10. 105,057 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 214,021. The stock has a market capitalization of $661.27 million, a PE ratio of 59.39 and a beta of 1.00. Inogen has a fifty-two week low of $26.19 and a fifty-two week high of $82.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.44.
Inogen Company Profile
Inogen, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of portable oxygen concentrators used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions. Its products consists of Inogen One G4 system, Inogen One G3 system, Inogen One G5 system, Inogen TAV, and Inogen at Home.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Inogen (INGN)
- The Institutions Send Out For Papa John’s International
- Is it Time to Buy Mattel Stock?
- Cerence Stock is Repricing Itself
- John Deere Stock is Dropping Due to Lousy Timing, Not Lousy Earnings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/14 – 2/18
Receive News & Ratings for Inogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.