Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.80.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on INGN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Inogen from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Inogen from $70.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Inogen from $72.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised Inogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:INGN traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.10. 105,057 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 214,021. The stock has a market capitalization of $661.27 million, a PE ratio of 59.39 and a beta of 1.00. Inogen has a fifty-two week low of $26.19 and a fifty-two week high of $82.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.44.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Inogen by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,205 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 3,642 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Inogen by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 27,100 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Inogen by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 93,442 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,177,000 after acquiring an additional 29,349 shares during the period. Meros Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Inogen during the 4th quarter valued at $5,090,000. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Inogen by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 178,295 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,062,000 after acquiring an additional 34,202 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

Inogen Company Profile

Inogen, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of portable oxygen concentrators used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions. Its products consists of Inogen One G4 system, Inogen One G3 system, Inogen One G5 system, Inogen TAV, and Inogen at Home.

