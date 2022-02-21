Insider Buying: American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) CEO Acquires $114,009.92 in Stock

American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 3,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.73 per share, for a total transaction of $114,009.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
NYSE:AAT opened at $36.69 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.46 and a 200-day moving average of $37.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.44, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.21. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.16 and a 52 week high of $40.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.56.
American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. American Assets Trust had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 2.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in American Assets Trust by 32.9% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in American Assets Trust by 68.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Assets Trust in the third quarter valued at about $69,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 15.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in American Assets Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $129,000. 94.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on AAT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Assets Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of American Assets Trust from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th.
About American Assets Trust
American Assets Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates, acquires, and develops retail shopping centers; office properties; mixed-use properties; and multifamily properties. The company operates through the following business segments: Retail, Office, Multifamily, and Mixed-Use.
