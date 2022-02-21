Insider Buying: American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) CEO Acquires $114,009.92 in Stock

American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 3,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.73 per share, for a total transaction of $114,009.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE:AAT opened at $36.69 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.46 and a 200-day moving average of $37.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.44, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.21. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.16 and a 52 week high of $40.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.56.

Get American Assets Trust alerts:

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. American Assets Trust had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 2.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This is an increase from American Assets Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. American Assets Trust’s payout ratio is currently 250.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in American Assets Trust by 32.9% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in American Assets Trust by 68.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Assets Trust in the third quarter valued at about $69,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 15.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in American Assets Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $129,000. 94.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AAT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Assets Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of American Assets Trust from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th.

About American Assets Trust

American Assets Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates, acquires, and develops retail shopping centers; office properties; mixed-use properties; and multifamily properties. The company operates through the following business segments: Retail, Office, Multifamily, and Mixed-Use.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Assets Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Assets Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.