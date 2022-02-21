Insider Buying: Constellation Resources Limited (ASX:CR1) Insider Acquires A$21,800.00 in Stock

Constellation Resources Limited (ASX:CR1) insider Peter Muccilli bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.22 ($0.16) per share, with a total value of A$21,800.00 ($15,571.43).

About Constellation Resources

Constellation Resources Limited engages in the exploration for mineral properties in Australia. The company primarily explores for nickel, copper, and gold deposits. It holds an interest in the Orpheus project that includes a 70% interest in three mineral exploration licenses and one mineral exploration license application comprising six tenements covering approximately 558 square kilometers located in the Fraser Range province of Western Australia, as well as a 100% interest in two exploration licenses, such as E28/2738 and E28/2957.

