Insider Selling: Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) CFO Sells $14,616.94 in Stock

Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) CFO Brian Carolan sold 221 shares of Commvault Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.14, for a total value of $14,616.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ CVLT opened at $62.88 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.65. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 93.85, a P/E/G ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 0.61. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.88 and a 12-month high of $84.22.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $202.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.04 million. Commvault Systems had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 4.22%. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Commvault Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Commvault Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Commvault Systems by 31.2% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 707 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Commvault Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in Commvault Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CVLT shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Commvault Systems from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Commvault Systems from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Commvault Systems from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on Commvault Systems from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Commvault Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.14.

Commvault Systems Company Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc engages in the provision of data protection and information management software applications and related services. It products category include Data Protection, Data insights, Storage, and Metallic BaaS. The firm also offers professional, managed, support, and training services.

