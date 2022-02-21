Insider Selling: Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC) Director Sells C$573,104.48 in Stock

Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) Director Michael James Doughty sold 21,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$26.97, for a total value of C$573,104.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$149,574.71.

TSE MFC opened at C$26.90 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$52.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$25.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$24.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.00, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 5.29. Manulife Financial Co. has a 52 week low of C$22.76 and a 52 week high of C$28.09.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This is a boost from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is presently 33.05%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. CIBC decreased their target price on Manulife Financial from C$27.00 to C$25.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Manulife Financial from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Evercore boosted their target price on Manulife Financial from C$28.50 to C$29.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Manulife Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$30.32.

About Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.