Insider Selling: Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) CEO Sells $254,668.56 in Stock

Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) CEO Jason Blessing sold 10,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.32, for a total transaction of $254,668.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

MODN stock opened at $25.26 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $920.30 million, a P/E ratio of -29.37 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.72. Model N, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.82 and a 12 month high of $45.25.

Get Model N alerts:

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.07. Model N had a negative net margin of 15.25% and a negative return on equity of 10.06%. The company had revenue of $51.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.88 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. Model N’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Model N, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MODN. TheStreet downgraded shares of Model N from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Model N from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Model N from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Model N from $45.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Model N from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Model N has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its position in shares of Model N by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 12,702 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Model N by 0.5% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 94,578 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,241,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Model N by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,417 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Model N by 9.2% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 8,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Model N by 3.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,525 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. 95.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Model N Company Profile

Model N, Inc engages in the provision of revenue management cloud solutions for the life science and technology industries. Its industry solutions include: revenue cloud for pharma, revenue cloud for medtech, revenue cloud for high tech and business services for life sciences. The firm’s products include: channel data management, channel management, deal Intelligence, deal management for high tech, deal management for life sciences, global pricing management, global tender management, government pricing, intelligence cloud, market development fund management, medicaid, payer management, price intelligence, provider management, rebate management and validata.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Model N Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Model N and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.