Insider Selling: Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) CFO Sells $27,500.00 in Stock

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $27,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

T Christopher Uchida also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Palomar alerts:

On Monday, February 7th, T Christopher Uchida sold 500 shares of Palomar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $27,500.00.

On Wednesday, December 22nd, T Christopher Uchida sold 2,000 shares of Palomar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total transaction of $125,500.00.

On Tuesday, November 30th, T Christopher Uchida sold 2,000 shares of Palomar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.40, for a total transaction of $148,800.00.

Shares of PLMR opened at $55.23 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.11 and a beta of -0.06. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.01 and a 52 week high of $103.41.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $68.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.10 million. Palomar had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 8.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Palomar by 72.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Palomar in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Palomar in the third quarter worth about $204,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Palomar by 3.9% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in Palomar by 1,468.3% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 3,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245 shares in the last quarter. 88.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PLMR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Palomar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Palomar from $95.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Palomar from $93.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Palomar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Palomar from $105.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.33.

About Palomar

Palomar Holdings, Inc operates as an insurance holding company. The firm focuses on the residential and commercial earthquake markets in earthquake-exposed states such as California, Oregon, Washington and states with exposure to the New Madrid Seismic Zone. It offers property and casualty insurance.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Palomar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palomar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.