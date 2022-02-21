Insider Selling: Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) CFO Sells $27,500.00 in Stock

Posted by on Feb 21st, 2022

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $27,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

T Christopher Uchida also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, February 7th, T Christopher Uchida sold 500 shares of Palomar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $27,500.00.
  • On Wednesday, December 22nd, T Christopher Uchida sold 2,000 shares of Palomar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total transaction of $125,500.00.
  • On Tuesday, November 30th, T Christopher Uchida sold 2,000 shares of Palomar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.40, for a total transaction of $148,800.00.

Shares of PLMR opened at $55.23 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.11 and a beta of -0.06. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.01 and a 52 week high of $103.41.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $68.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.10 million. Palomar had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 8.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Palomar by 72.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Palomar in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Palomar in the third quarter worth about $204,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Palomar by 3.9% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in Palomar by 1,468.3% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 3,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245 shares in the last quarter. 88.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PLMR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Palomar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Palomar from $95.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Palomar from $93.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Palomar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Palomar from $105.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.33.

About Palomar

Palomar Holdings, Inc operates as an insurance holding company. The firm focuses on the residential and commercial earthquake markets in earthquake-exposed states such as California, Oregon, Washington and states with exposure to the New Madrid Seismic Zone. It offers property and casualty insurance.

Recommended Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR)

Receive News & Ratings for Palomar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palomar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.