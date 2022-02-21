Insider Selling: Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) Director Sells $127,628.64 in Stock

Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 2,367 shares of Regional Management stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.92, for a total transaction of $127,628.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Basswood Capital Management, L also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Regional Management alerts:

On Monday, November 22nd, Basswood Capital Management, L sold 58,359 shares of Regional Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.19, for a total transaction of $3,746,064.21.

Regional Management stock opened at $53.31 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.74. Regional Management Corp. has a 1 year low of $30.86 and a 1 year high of $67.60. The stock has a market cap of $528.41 million, a PE ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 34.12 and a current ratio of 34.12.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The credit services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.20. Regional Management had a net margin of 20.25% and a return on equity of 29.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Regional Management Corp. will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from Regional Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. Regional Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.21%.

Several brokerages have commented on RM. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Regional Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Regional Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Regional Management in the third quarter worth $25,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Regional Management during the second quarter valued at $51,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Regional Management by 132.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 910 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regional Management by 61.3% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 953 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Regional Management by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,540 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Regional Management Company Profile

Regional Management Corp. engages in the provision of consumer financial services. The firm’s products include small, large, and retail installment loans. It also offers optional payment and collateral protection insurance products. The company was founded by Richard A. Godley and C. Glynn Quattlebaum on March 25, 1987 and is headquartered in Greer, SC.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Regional Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regional Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.