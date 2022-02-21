Insider Selling: Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) CEO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Liam Griffin also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, February 2nd, Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.91, for a total transaction of $1,469,100.00.
  • On Wednesday, January 19th, Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.30, for a total transaction of $1,513,000.00.
  • On Wednesday, January 5th, Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.27, for a total transaction of $1,612,700.00.
  • On Wednesday, December 22nd, Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total transaction of $1,515,400.00.
  • On Wednesday, December 8th, Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.01, for a total transaction of $1,570,100.00.
  • On Wednesday, November 24th, Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.32, for a total transaction of $1,533,200.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $136.58 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $148.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 3.01. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $129.72 and a one year high of $204.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.40 billion, a PE ratio of 15.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.11.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.39. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 32.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.09 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 24.97%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Walleye Capital LLC grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 16,100 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,087,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 13,584 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,238,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 2,921 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,446 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,374 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 72.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $210.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $218.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $198.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.70.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

