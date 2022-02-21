Insider Selling: The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) EVP Sells $56,871.18 in Stock

The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 874 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total transaction of $56,871.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Christopher Cummiskey also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Southern alerts:

On Wednesday, January 5th, Christopher Cummiskey sold 989 shares of Southern stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.65, for a total transaction of $66,905.85.

On Wednesday, December 1st, Christopher Cummiskey sold 2,000 shares of Southern stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total transaction of $122,900.00.

Southern stock opened at $63.77 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $67.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The Southern Company has a twelve month low of $56.69 and a twelve month high of $69.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.17.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. Southern had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. Southern’s payout ratio is presently 93.29%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SO. UBS Group downgraded shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Southern from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Southern from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Southern by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 52,509,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,601,123,000 after buying an additional 432,976 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Southern by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 29,764,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,844,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,130 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Southern by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,564,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,133,435,000 after purchasing an additional 480,757 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Southern by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,938,813 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $818,764,000 after purchasing an additional 102,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Southern by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 8,178,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $506,814,000 after purchasing an additional 74,123 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.05% of the company’s stock.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.