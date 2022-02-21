Insider Selling: Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) CTO Sells $70,466.63 in Stock

Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) CTO Adrian Mcdermott sold 607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.09, for a total value of $70,466.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Adrian Mcdermott also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Zendesk alerts:

On Tuesday, February 1st, Adrian Mcdermott sold 9,727 shares of Zendesk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.44, for a total value of $967,252.88.

Shares of ZEN opened at $115.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.70 and a beta of 1.09. Zendesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.90 and a 1 year high of $159.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $102.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.13.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02). Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 31.60% and a negative net margin of 18.59%. The firm had revenue of $375.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

ZEN has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Zendesk in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Zendesk from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Wolfe Research cut Zendesk from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, February 13th. lowered their target price on Zendesk from $180.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Zendesk from $112.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.30.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new position in Zendesk in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,275,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Zendesk by 13.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 21,706 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,632 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Zendesk by 0.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 733,764 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $105,911,000 after purchasing an additional 4,408 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in Zendesk during the second quarter worth approximately $361,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zendesk during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,713,000. 96.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zendesk Company Profile

Zendesk, Inc engages in the provision of customer service platform which enables companies to provide customer support. Its products and services include support; guide; chat; talk; message; inbox team email; explore; connect plus outbound; integrations and apps; embeddables; insights and analytics; and products update.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zendesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zendesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.