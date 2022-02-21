Integer (NYSE:ITGR) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.35-4.65 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.47. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.340-1.365 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.33 billion.Integer also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.350-$4.650 EPS.

Shares of ITGR traded down $2.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $83.65. The stock had a trading volume of 493,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,306. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.33 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $82.22. Integer has a 52 week low of $74.79 and a 52 week high of $101.61.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $313.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.70 million. Integer had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 7.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Integer will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Integer from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

In related news, Director Pamela G. Bailey sold 7,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.52, for a total transaction of $611,164.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Integer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Integer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $272,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Integer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $297,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Integer by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,146 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Integer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $458,000. Institutional investors own 99.60% of the company’s stock.

Integer Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of medical devices and components. It operates through the Medical and Non-Medical segments. The Medical segment includes the cardio and vascular, cardiac and neuromodulation, surgical, orthopedics, and portable medical product lines. The Non-Medical segment comprises customized battery power and management systems, charging and docking stations, and power supplies.

