Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.48. The company issued revenue guidance of $76.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $75.48 billion.Intel also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.500-$3.500 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on INTC shares. Morgan Stanley set a $55.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $55.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group set a $53.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $56.07.

Shares of INTC stock traded down $2.53 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $45.04. 76,520,104 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,125,957. Intel has a 12 month low of $44.51 and a 12 month high of $68.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.84. The stock has a market cap of $183.40 billion, a PE ratio of 9.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $19.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.36 billion. Intel had a net margin of 25.14% and a return on equity of 25.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intel will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. This is a boost from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.04%.

In other news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total transaction of $70,410.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 3,863 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total transaction of $188,553.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the third quarter valued at about $727,000. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Intel by 4.1% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 25,823 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Intel by 2.8% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,511 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at about $672,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Intel by 4.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,547,519 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,213,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756,206 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.73% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

