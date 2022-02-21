Intellectus Partners LLC Decreases Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Intellectus Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 12.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,694 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 539 shares during the quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SWKS. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 99.3% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,651,134 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $277,886,000 after purchasing an additional 822,844 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 49.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,962,046 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $323,307,000 after acquiring an additional 651,281 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the second quarter valued at $80,079,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 34.6% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,547,544 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $296,742,000 after acquiring an additional 397,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vulcan Value Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 8.7% in the third quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 4,150,314 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $683,889,000 after acquiring an additional 333,007 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.35, for a total value of $228,525.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.01, for a total value of $1,570,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 71,500 shares of company stock worth $10,842,025. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $136.58 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $148.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.81. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.72 and a 52 week high of $204.00. The company has a market cap of $22.40 billion, a PE ratio of 15.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.11.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.39. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 32.70% and a net margin of 29.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 10.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.97%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SWKS. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $198.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $218.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Cowen reduced their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $210.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.70.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

