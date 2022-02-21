Intellectus Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Intellectus Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,512 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Motco grew its position in shares of Amgen by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 356 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Amgen from $234.00 to $216.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Amgen from $272.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Amgen from $222.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Amgen in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $228.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $234.65.

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $220.77 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $124.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $226.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $218.38. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $198.64 and a 1-year high of $261.00.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.11 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 22.68% and a return on equity of 120.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 17.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $1.94 per share. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 75.27%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.