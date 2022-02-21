Intellectus Partners LLC Has $255,000 Holdings in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD)

Intellectus Partners LLC decreased its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD) by 19.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,165 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SLQD. Camden National Bank increased its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 191,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,976,000 after buying an additional 37,182 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $3,369,000. Buffington Mohr McNeal boosted its position in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 27.3% during the third quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 321,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,619,000 after purchasing an additional 68,891 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 8.0% in the third quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 13,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the period.

Get iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of SLQD stock opened at $50.10 on Monday. iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.01 and a one year high of $52.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.69.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were given a $0.056 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLQD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.