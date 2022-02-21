Intellectus Partners LLC Has $397,000 Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Intellectus Partners LLC lowered its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 88.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 696 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,389 shares during the quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 1.9% in the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,775 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Lam Research by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,709,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013 shares during the period. Stelac Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Lam Research by 195.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 791 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,965,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Lam Research by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 66,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,595,000 after purchasing an additional 23,891 shares during the period. 81.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Lam Research news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $680.00, for a total value of $340,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 10,000 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $712.50, for a total value of $7,125,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,912 shares of company stock valued at $18,593,175 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LRCX opened at $569.99 on Monday. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $501.67 and a 52-week high of $731.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $646.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $619.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 3.13. The company has a market capitalization of $79.51 billion, a PE ratio of 17.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.23.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $8.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.51 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 27.78% and a return on equity of 78.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 32.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 18.69%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LRCX shares. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Lam Research from $855.00 to $800.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $583.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Lam Research in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $869.00 price target on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on Lam Research from $750.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on Lam Research from $750.00 to $725.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $719.30.

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

