Intellectus Partners LLC Has $997,000 Holdings in BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI)

Intellectus Partners LLC cut its stake in BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,297 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund were worth $997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,594,000. E&G Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $745,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 815,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,754,000 after buying an additional 32,194 shares during the last quarter. XML Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $483,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund by 188.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 48,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 31,558 shares during the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund alerts:

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund stock opened at $14.23 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.70 and a 200-day moving average of $15.25. BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $13.53 and a one year high of $17.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.054 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%.

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund Profile

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund and investment trust company. Its investment objective is to provide high current income exempt from federal income taxes. The company was founded on August 1, 2003 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.