Intellectus Partners LLC Sells 275 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Intellectus Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 14.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,640 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TWLO. Cable Hill Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Twilio by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 724 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Twilio by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,085 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Twilio by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,035 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,797,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Twilio by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,343 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stony Point Capital LLC increased its stake in Twilio by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stony Point Capital LLC now owns 72,324 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,075,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069 shares during the last quarter. 78.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays upgraded Twilio from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $375.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research upped their target price on Twilio from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Wolfe Research upped their target price on Twilio from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Twilio from $283.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Twilio from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Twilio currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $374.46.

In related news, CRO Marc Boroditsky sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.40, for a total transaction of $267,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Eyal Manor sold 3,088 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.01, for a total value of $614,542.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,965 shares of company stock valued at $11,562,381. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE TWLO opened at $158.33 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $28.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.05 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 9.57 and a current ratio of 9.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $222.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $290.53. Twilio Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $157.72 and a fifty-two week high of $434.33.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $842.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.89 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 32.89% and a negative return on equity of 5.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.80) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

About Twilio

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

