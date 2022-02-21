International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) is Nia Impact Advisors LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Nia Impact Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,829 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,310 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines accounts for about 3.4% of Nia Impact Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Nia Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $8,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IBM. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,188 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC increased its stake in International Business Machines by 3.6% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 7,967 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 12.6% during the third quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 5,333 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 7.8% in the third quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 4,896 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 5.1% in the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,791 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. 54.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:IBM traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $124.35. 4,609,212 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,429,268. The firm has a market cap of $111.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.58, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.88. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $114.56 and a 52-week high of $152.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.36.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $16.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.96 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 42.49% and a net margin of 8.11%. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.28%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.31%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on International Business Machines from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on International Business Machines from $124.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “positive” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.45.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

