Internxt Tops 24 Hour Volume of $389,754.00 (INXT)

Internxt (CURRENCY:INXT) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. Internxt has a total market cap of $13.66 million and approximately $389,754.00 worth of Internxt was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Internxt coin can currently be purchased for $12.20 or 0.00031946 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Internxt has traded 24.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002620 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001065 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002617 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.27 or 0.00037350 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.11 or 0.00107631 BTC.

Internxt Profile

Internxt (INXT) is a coin. Its launch date was September 7th, 2017. Internxt’s total supply is 1,119,294 coins. The official website for Internxt is internxt.com . The Reddit community for Internxt is /r/internxt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Internxt’s official Twitter account is @internxt_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Internxt is a Peer-to-Peer cloud computing network that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to provide a more efficient, private, and secure internet. The Internxt token (ERC-20) will be used to pay for the cloud services, like data storage. The Internxt token will also allow users to sell the resources of their machines to those who are looking to host data. “

Buying and Selling Internxt

