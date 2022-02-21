Intertek Group plc (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Intertek Group plc (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $79.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IKTSY shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Intertek Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Intertek Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intertek Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Intertek Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

Shares of Intertek Group stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $70.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,067. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $74.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.20. Intertek Group has a one year low of $63.71 and a one year high of $87.50.

Intertek Group Plc engages in the provision of assurance,a testing, inspection and certification services to industries worldwide. It offers services from auditing and inspection, training, advisory, quality assurance and certification. It operates through following segments: Products, Trade, and Resources.

